Japan faces pressure to postpone Tokyo Olympics

USA Track and Field (USATF) has called for the Tokyo Olympics to be put back in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The body has requested the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee advise the International Olympics Committee (IOC) to postpone the Games, which are due to take place from July 24 to August 9.

It follows on from USA Swimming requesting the Olympics be held in 2021, with the majority of sport across the globe not currently taking place due to the continued threat of COVID-19.

USATF chief executive Max Siegel posted an open letter on Twitter, which read: “We certainly understand the ramifications of this request, and the realities of trying to coordinate the logistics of a postponed Olympic Games around the schedules of other athletes, sport federations, key stakeholders etc.

“But the alternative of moving forward in light of the current global situation would not be in the best interest of our athletes (as difficult as that decision might be).”

The letter added that postponing the Games would provide clarity for athletes and allow them “adequate time to properly prepare themselves physically, mentally and emotionally to participate in a safe and successful Olympics Games” and “shift their focus toward taking care of themselves and their families”.

There have been growing calls for the Games to be postponed but IOC president Thomas Bach said cancelling the Olympics is not on the agenda, though different scenarios are under consideration. – BeIN.