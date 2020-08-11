Ilorin, Calabar NCC’s emergency communications centres ready for use

Ilorin and Calabar Emergency Communications Centres (ECCs) built by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), are ready to be put to judicious use.

The ECCs were commissioned by the Hon. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami alongside other nine projects under the Ministry scattered across the country.

The NCC’s ECC project, which makes it possible for people of Ilorin and Calabar to dial 112 Emergency Number to get help during emergencies from appropriate emergency response agencies, are aimed at supporting the Federal Government agenda of enhancing security of lives and property in the country.

NCC had built ECC in each of the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. Over Nineteen of the ECC have been activated while efforts are ongoing to extend it to other state.

Speaking in his remarks at the occasion, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta pledged the commitment of the commission towards implementing the digital economy mandate of the federal government.

The eleven projects are: Emergency Communications Center (ECC), Ilorin, Kwara State; Emergency Communications Center (ECC), Calabar, Cross River State; School Knowledge Center (SKC), GDSS, Gombe State; Tertiary Institution Knowledge Centre (TIKC), Delta State University, Abaraka; Virtual Examination Center, University of Maiduguri.

Others are: Information Technology Innovation Centre, Kogi State University; Information Technology Capacity Building Centre, College of Education, Jigawa; Information Technology Capacity Building Centre, FUTO, Imo State; e-Health/Data Sharing Center, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Bauchi; New Neighborhood Post Office, Delta State and Remodeled National Mail Exchange Centre, Mbiama, Bayelsa State.