INEC is the most improved public institution in Nigeria, says Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, says the commission is one of the most improved public institutions in Nigeria.

According to him, given the level of improvement recorded in the nation’s electoral system from 1999 to date, the Commission should be rated high when compared with its counterparts in other West Africa countries.

He said this at the 2019 Post-Election Review session with the second batch of Electoral Officers from 18 states, which took place in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Given the size of the voter population, the size of the country, one can very conveniently say, if you look at what happened in our elections from 1999 to date, I have no doubt in my mind that INEC is the most improved public service institution in Nigeria today.

However, we never rest on the understanding that we have done very well. We are convinced that we can do more, therefore, the purpose of this interactive meeting is for us to explore ways and means by which we can improve the system even more,” he said.