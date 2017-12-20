Innoson Group boss’ arrest: I can vouch for his integrity – Umeh

Following the arrest of Dr. Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson Group by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday at his Enugu residence over some allegations of underhand dealings, Chief Dr. Victor Umeh, the National Chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has come forward to vouch for the integrity of Dr. Chukwuma.

In an exclusive interview with THECITIZEN at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu, Umeh who had gone to the airport to see Dr. Chukwuma as the anti graft agency waited to fly him to Lagos, said the accused was an icon whose personal and business conducts were above board.

He said “I can vouch for his integrity. He has been my friend for over thirty years. And I’ve been associated with his business. I know he is a very honest business man, working very hard to bring development to Nigeria. The giant efforts he has made in the auto manufacturing sector has brought good name to Nigeria. And he is great employer of labour. I know that he’s not a common Nigerian anymore.”

Umeh pointed out that Chukwuma’s business excellence and integrity has earned him two national honours, OON and OFR, among a plethora of others.

Chukwuma, he said, has been among the few who have been driving industrial revolution in Nigeria.

As such, for whatever business disagreement he might have had with some people, according to Umeh, he should not be hounded like a criminal.

Umeh believed there would be other better ways of resolving whatever was the matter, alleging Dr. Chukwuma’s travails might not be unconnected with a matter he was having with a new generation bank he got court judgement against to pay him billions of Naira.

He said rather than pay, the bank was resorting to self help and alleged they were using the EFCC to hound the Innoson Motors boss.