INEC: Buhari sends 9 RECs to Senate for confirmation

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday submitted the names of nine new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to the Senate for confirmation.

In a letter dated 18th December 2017 and entitled: “Appointment of state resident electoral commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),” President Buhari said the appointment was in accordance with the provision of section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Buhari said: “I write to forward herewith the names of nine Resident Electoral Commissioners appointed for INEC for the consideration of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Those appointed are – Elder Monday Udoh Tom (Akwa Ibom), Baba Abba Yusuf (Borno), Eric Olawale (Osun), Dr. Uthman Abdulrahman Ajidagba (Kwara) and Mr. Segun Abgaje (Ekiti).

Others are – Dr. Cyril Omorogbe (Edo), Yahaya Bello (Nasarawa) Dr. Emmanuel Alex Hart (Rivers) and Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim (Gombe).