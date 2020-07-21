International flights may resume before Oct, says minister

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, says international flights may resume before October.

The minister said the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority has issued a Notice to Airmen to this effect.

He gave the hint today while refuting reports earlier circulated that international flights were slated to resume October.

Sirika, who noted that international flights would restart in the country despite the ban placed on Nigeria by Europe and the United Arab Emirates, added that the date for the resumption would be announced after consultation with necessary stakeholders including the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs and the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

Commenting on his verified Twitterhandle on Tuesday, he wrote, “International Flight resumption date is not October. NAMA just issued a routine 90-day Notices to Airmen. In liaison with Health, Foreign Affairs, and PTF COVID-19, we will announce the agreed date, regardless of the ban by Europe, UAE, etc. May be earlier than October.”