IOM celebrates International Migrants Day

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is joining the Federal Government of Nigeria to commemorate International Migrants Day, a yearly celebration of migrants and their families and their contributions to societies around the world, as well as a call to protect the rights of migrants and their families.

Globally, IOM has chosen ‘Migration with Dignity’ as this year’s theme for the International Day.

In this light, IOM is organizing a walk of solidarity titled ‘A Walk for Migration with Dignity’ in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on Saturday 15 December.

The Walk show will be used to create awareness about the dignity of migrants as well as the importance of the National Electronic Labour Exchange (NELEX) and Migrant Resource Centres (MRCs) as an innovative platform to facilitate safe, orderly and regular migration.

Additionally, as in previous years, IOM will join the National Migration Dialogue event organized by NCFRMI.

The theme for this year’s dialogue is titled ‘Realizing the SDGs for all Migrants, Refugees and IDPs’ to highlight the migration and development nexus.

At the event, Frantz Celestin, IOM Nigeria Chief of Mission a.i., will deliver a goodwill message and IOM staff will present a technical session on Migration and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

President Muhammadu Buhari will also seize the opportunity to officially launch the Information, Education and Counselling (IEC) materials of the EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration.

The materials consist of a series of posters with key messages about the dangers of irregular migration and opportunities for Nigerians at home.

The materials are the result of thorough discussions during a workshop held on 16-18 August in Lagos to strengthen the capacity of government partners, civil society organizations and other stakeholders to use Communication for Development (C4D) techniques.

The date and location: A Walk for Migration with Dignity: Old Parade Ground Area 10, Garki, Abuja – 07h00.

IOM invites individuals and groups to this event to take place on the date date, time and venue indicated above.