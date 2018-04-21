Seventy-six-year-old former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, is set to marry for the seventh time.

His bride-to-be is 24-year-old Nonkanyiso Conco, who confirmed to TimesLIVE that she and the embattled former president are set to wed.

“Yes‚ we are getting married‚ but that is all I can say. I need to consult before I give any interviews‚” she told the South African website.

Conco is a director of the Pietermaritzburg-based Nomkhubulwane Culture and Youth Development Organisation‚ aimed at protecting the cultural practices of young Zulu women.

Conco reportedly resides in the plush Ballito Estate Hilltop‚ home to some of the city’s most well-heeled residents. She would be Zuma’s youngest bride‚ at 52 years his junior.

Zuma‚ who has always been a proponent of polygamy‚ is currently married to Gertrude Sizakele Khumalo‚ Thobeka Madiba-Zuma and Bongi Ngema-Zuma.

He is divorced from Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and separated from Nompumelelo MaNtuli Zuma.