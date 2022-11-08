Kano court orders flogging of Tiktokers for abusing Ganduje

The Kano State Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that two comedians, Mubarak Muhammad, and Nazifi Bala, be given 20 lashes for defaming the state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, on their Tiktok accounts.

Magistrate Aminu Gabari, in his ruling, also ordered the duo to sweep and wash the toilets on the premises of the magistrates’ court for 30 days.

He further directed that the 20 lashes be administered in public.

The magistrate also ordered the convicts to pay a fine of N10,000 each for defaming Ganduje and another N10,000 for causing public disturbance.

Senior Magistrate Gabari similarly administered non-custodial terms against the convicts and ordered them to produce a video on social media to tender an apology to the governor.

Recall that the convicts had on Friday, November 4, pleaded guilty to the two counts of defamation and inciting public disturbance slammed against them.

According to the First Information Report, the duo had on their verified Tiktok account defamed Ganduje.

The prosecutor, Wada Ahmad, from the Kano State Ministry of Justice, applied for summary trial of the duo as the magistrate fixed Monday for sentencing.