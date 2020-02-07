Kanu: We’ll shame FG, army with peaceful burial, says MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign state of Biafra

(MASSOB) has promised to conduct a peaceful burial for parents of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to the shame of the Federal Government and army.

Leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, in a statement in Owerri, yesterday, decried the harassment and intimidation of Kanu’s Afaraukwu community by the army following the burial announcement accusing the army of trying to create a chaotic atmosphere to prevent Igbo and foreign dignitaries from attending the burial.

He said the burial of Eze Israel Kanu and his wife was an obligation the Igbo owe the dead and cautioned the army against sabotaging the ceremony.

“We condemn the continuous patrolling by the army around the palace of Late Eze Israel Kanu of Afaraukwu, Umuahia. The temporal blockage of the road leading to the palace and subjective harassment of citizens of the community is an act of witch hunt, domination and inconsequential gestapo

“MASSOB wishes to inform Nigerian security agencies that the burial ceremony of Eze Israel Kanu and his wife is not an IPOB or Biafra function; it is purely an Igbo traditional burial of Afaraukwu Umuahia for their late Eze and wife. Security agencies should stop creating unnecessary and artificial tension in Afaraukwu.Their uninvited and frequented presence around the family house of Kanu is to create a negative and erroneous impression that the burial of the Afaraukwu Umuahia traditional ruler and his wife will not be peaceful as planned. Ndigbo have resolved to accord Nnamdi Kanu’s parents a befitting burial as a profound traditional ruler. Their burial ceremony is not a Biafran rally or demonstration. The molestation by the army in Afaraukwu Umuahia will never deter Ndigbo from the burial of Eze Israel Kanu and his wife,” Madu said.

According to MASSOB, the Nigerian army and other security agencies had become organs of intimidation, terrorism, subjection and domination against Ndigbo by President Mohammad Buhari led federal government.

“We know their game plan, they want to embarrass Igbo leaders and foreign delegates that will attend the burial. The Sun