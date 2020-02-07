Kaduna court adjourns El-Zakzaky’s suit till Feb 24 for trial

A Kaduna High Court yesterday fixed February 24 and February 25, 2020 for the trial of leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat.

The presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada, at the resumed hearing of the case yesterday adjourned the case to allow the defendants appear in court to take their plea.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr. Femi Falana, (SAN), told judiciary reporters after the adjournment that the defendants were not in court due to the poor state of health of Zeenat, the second defendant in the trial.

Meanwhile, lead prosecution to the Kaduna State government, Mr. Dari Bayero, told newsmen that the team was ready for the trial with all witnesses set to testify in court.