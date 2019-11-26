Keystone Bank introduces ‘Bank on the go *7111#’ service

Keystone Bank Limited has remained committed to delivering convenient & superior customer experience to the Nigerian populace, hence the introduction of the simple banking USSD Code *7111#.

The *7111# USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) banking solution enables Keystone Bank customers to conveniently perform third party transfers to both Keystone Bank and other bank account holders in Nigeria, open Keystone Bank accounts, buy airtime, pay bills and access a mini statement such as balance enquiry using their mobile phones without necessarily having internet data or airtime.

According to the lender, “the Keystone Bank *7111# USSD solution is a convenient, reliable, fast, secure, and affordable way to access your Keystone bank account 24/7 through mobile phones without internet data. We understand that our customers are always on the move pursuing their dreams, hence *7111# complements their daily lifestyle without stress when they are on the go.

“To initiate transfers to a Keystone Bank account and beneficiaries in other banks, simply dial *7111*Amount*NUBAN Account No# from the mobile number registered with the bank. Also, you can top-up your airtime by dial *7111*Amount# and third-party top-up can be done by dialing *7111*Amount*Phone number#. Customers will then require the four digits PIN created at registration to authenticate each transaction”, the bank disclosed.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.