Killings: Police IG orders enforcement of Southern Kaduna curfew

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has directed the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Umar Muri, to ensure the full enforcement of the curfew imposed by the state government on Southern Kaduna owing to recent killings and violence in the area.

This is coming as Concerned Nigerians, a pro-democracy and human rights group, Concerned Nigerians, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, to end the killings in Southern Kaduna or resign.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Mr. Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, yesterday in Abuja, said Muri should ensure optimal deployment of human and material assets of the Intervention Squad on the ground in the state to safeguard lives and property in the communities.

It stated: “The CP is to personally coordinate the operations of the Intervention Squad in carrying out collective and holistic tasks of ensuring peace and safety in the communities.

“The squad comprises the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Special Forces, detectives/intelligence operatives as well as personnel of the Kaduna State Police Command, the military and other security agencies.

“The IG commiserates with the people of Kaduna State, particularly those who have lost their loved ones and property as a result of the crises.

“He assures that the force will do everything within its powers and means to ensure that peace is restored in the affected areas.

“Meanwhile, the IG enjoins the people of Kaduna State to cooperate with the police, the military, and other law enforcement agencies as they carry out the full enforcement of the curfew amongst other measures directed at ensuring their safety.

“He, however, warns troublemakers in the state to desist forthwith from acts of violence and lawlessness,” the statement added.