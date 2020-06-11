Kogi West seat: Dino Melaye loses at tribunal, heads to Appeal Court

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Kogi West senatorial candidate, Dino Melaye.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Adeyemi as the winner of the poll against Dino Melaye of PDP.

Adeyemi garnered 88,373 votes while Dino Melaye scored 62,133.

But Melaye petitioned the tribunal seeking for him to be declared the winner of the election or on the contrary, the election is quashed for INEC to conduct a fresh election.

However, the three judges of the tribunal in a unanimous ruling on Wednesday said the petitioners’ witnesses failed to substantiate their claims in the petition to warrant granting Melaye his prayers.

They also held that the Dino Melaye failed to prove non-compliance with the standard of electoral acts in the election.

The tribunal said all the 71 witnesses called by the petitioners contracted themselves during cross-examinations and made a “worthless, unreliable and unmerited statement” that cannot be relied on.

The court also rejected the videos and other documents presented by the Petitioner during the final written addresses, because they were not pleaded uring proceedings.

The Tribunal subsequently dismissed Melaye’s petition and upheld Senator Smart Adeyemi as duly and lawfully elected in the Kogi West Senate election.

Reacting to the development, Dino Melaye said: “I never expected Justice at this level. But we shall laugh last.”

He confirmed that he will seek redress at the Court of Appeal.

Dino Melaye, however, urged his supporters to stay away from violence and remain happy as he believed “justice” will be achieved.