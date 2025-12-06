Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi has sparked controversy after visiting the grave of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and performing a twerking tribute in his honour.

Obidi shared the visit in a video on her Instagram on Saturday, revealing that she intended the performance as a homage to the late musician.

“We all know that one thing Fela loved was a woman with gyrating hips, so I decided to pay Baba a homage. I decided to shake it for Baba. Seun was very happy.

‘’You guys know what Baba likes, but you’ve never given him what he wants. Baba, this is a little twerk for you. Your legacy lives on. We love you,’’ she said.

The visit included Nigerian singer Teni, who Obidi said is learning to play the saxophone.

“So we came to pay a little homage to the spirit of the originator of Afrobeats. He enjoyed it, I can feel it. Seun said he will see me in my dream,” Obidi added.

Video footage from the visit showed Obidi alongside Seun Kuti, Fela’s son, who appeared pleased by the tribute, saying, “From Paris to Lagos.”

He also performed a small ritual at the grave, sprinkling alcohol and handing some to Obidi as part of the homage.

According to Obidi, Seun appreciated the gesture, seeing it as aligned with Fela’s vibrant lifestyle and cultural influence.

The homage has ignited mixed reactions online. Critics argued that the performance crossed a line.

Paul Kachi tweeted, “Twerking on Fela’s grave is wild behaviour. Respect for legends no dey again? Whether Fela liked dance or not, there’s a thin line between tribute and disrespect. This one crossed it.” He argued that even if the intent was homage, the act risked being perceived as disrespectful to the late musician.

#UK_Moyi added, “Dancing on a grave? Mocking the dead and disrespecting the Hereafter? Fear … before … shows you why graves are not places for arrogance.” He emphasised the cultural and spiritual importance of maintaining respect for burial sites.

Some users highlighted the broader principle of honouring the deceased, with #_nazatrades commenting, “Sometimes people forget that respect for the dead still matters, no matter the excuse.”

The remarks reflect a segment of the public that believes cultural customs and reverence for legends should guide tributes, regardless of creative expression.

Some however praised Obidi’s tribute as a fun and fitting celebration of Fela’s flamboyant lifestyle.

On X, Bzrk commented: “Funny thing is that Fela would probably have loved some shit like this,” while Àiná Òrósùn added, “Fela would have loved her.”

Alákòwé highlighted Seun Kuti’s calm and appreciative response, writing:

“I don’t even care what anyone says! Seun is just too articulate; the man is a proper African man! Guy!!! The schnapps scene made me see him differently, but many will call him a traditionalist—for Seun, who isn’t Christian or Muslim.

“He truly carries Fela’s legacy. Unfortunately, we’re in a world where many have abandoned their culture, and that’s exactly why we see him as the MAD MAN (the good part: when you’re called a madman, it means you’re not dancing to their tune).”

On Instagram, Obasogie Priscilla Tobiloba added: “This is the tradition,” highlighting the cultural context of the tribute.

Fela Kuti, who died on 2 August 1997, was known for his flamboyant lifestyle and deep cultural advocacy. In 1978, he famously married 27 women in a single day in a traditional Yoruba ceremony, underscoring his commitment to African customs and protecting his band members from social stigma.