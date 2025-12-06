Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah has expressed frustration over his limited playing time, claiming that someone within the club wants him to take the blame for recent setbacks.

Fabrizio Romano on Saturday, quoted Salah as saying, “I had a good relationship with the manager. All of a sudden we don’t have any relationship”. I don’t know why. It seems to me that someone doesn’t want me in the club.”

Salah was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Leeds United – the third straight game the Egypt star has started on the bench.

After the game, the scorer of 250 goals in 420 Liverpool appearances said in an extraordinary interview with journalists: “I think it is very clear that somebody wants me to take all the blame.

“I’ve said a few times before that I have a good relationship with the manager and now all of a sudden we have no relationship. I don’t know why.

“It seems like the club are throwing me under the bus – that’s how I feel.

“This club, I will always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much and I always will.

“It [the situation] is not acceptable to me, to be fair. I don’t get it. It’s like I’m being thrown more under the bus. I don’t think I’m the problem. I have done so much for this club. I don’t have to fight every day for my position because I earn it. I earned my position.”

Salah, 33, scored 29 times in the 2024-25 Premier League as the Reds won the title in Slot’s first season in charge.

However, he has struggled for form since Liverpool have been unable to match the heights of last season.

Salah, who was brought to the club from Roma by Jurgen Klopp in 2017, has scored just four times in 13 top-flight appearances this season.