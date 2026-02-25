Former presidential candidate and National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Senator Musa Kwankwaso, on Wednesday inaugurated the party’s office in Ibadan, establishing its presence in the Oyo State capital ahead of the 2027 general election.

While in Ibadan, the NNPP national leader paid Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde a courtesy visit.

Both leaders met behind closed doors at the Government Secretariat, Ibadan.

Although the outcome of the meeting was not made public, it was believed that it was connected to consolidating the longstanding cordial relationship between Senator Kwankwaso and Governor Makinde.

Among Kwankwaso’s entourage were the NNPP National Chairman, Dr Ajid Ahmed; the National Publicity Secretary, Najipo Johnson; and other top party officials.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Kwankwaso said he was in Ibadan primarily to inaugurate the NNPP’s new state office as part of efforts to strengthen the party’s structure and unity in Oyo State ahead of the 2027 general election.

He added that his meeting with Governor Makinde transcended partisan considerations.

He said, “I am here in Ibadan together with the national chairman of our party, NNPP, Dr. Ajid Ahmed, and other party officials to open our office here and discuss important issues relating to our party in Oyo State.”

He added, “But before proceeding to the party office, I felt it was important to pay a courtesy visit to the governor, who has always been our friend. This visit is more about personal friendship than party politics.”

Kwankwaso, who acknowledged Governor Makinde’s membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, said he also had deep roots in the PDP before his eventual defection.

He said, “In fact, we formed the PDP in 1998. By 1999, I was elected Governor of Kano State under the PDP and later served as Minister of Defence,” adding that, “I also returned to Kano under the PDP and served in various national and international capacities, including as an envoy in Darfur and Somalia.

Kwankwaso recalled that he later joined the All Progressives Congress before aligning with the NNPP, where he currently serves as the National Leader.

He added that he would return to Abuja with his team after the inauguration.

While political observers were of the view that the visit formed part of broader consultations and possible realignments ahead of the 2027 general election, both leaders described the engagement as mainly personal.