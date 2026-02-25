President Bola Tinubu has called on the National Assembly to begin the process of amending the Constitution to allow for the establishment of State Police as part of efforts to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges.

The President made the appeal on Wednesday night during an interfaith breaking of fast with members of the Senate at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Describing Nigeria as “extremely challenged” by terrorism, banditry, and insurgency, Tinubu said a constitutional amendment has become imperative to secure forests from bandits and protect children from fear.

“What I am asking for tonight is for you to start thinking how best to amend the Constitution to incorporate the State Police, for us to secure our country, take over our forests from marauders, free our children from fear,” he stated.

He commended senators for their unwavering support in addressing security challenges, pledging not to take their collaboration for granted.

“You never fail to make the right response to these calls. All the critical support that I’ve enjoyed, I will promise that I will continue to enjoy it and will not take you for granted,” Tinubu said.

The President’s appeal comes barely three days after he made a similar pledge to state governors during an Iftar dinner on Monday, where he vowed that the establishment of State Police “will not be postponed.”

“What I promise you is not to be postponed. We will establish State Police to combat insecurity,” he said during that event.

Calls for State Police have gained momentum nationwide, with state governors, traditional rulers, and security experts advocating for its establishment as a solution to Nigeria’s security situation.

Currently, policing in Nigeria is exclusively under federal control, with states relying on the Nigeria Police Force for internal security.

Critics argue that the centralised structure is inadequate to address the diverse and localised nature of threats across the 36 states.

Establishing State Police would require a constitutional amendment, which must pass both chambers of the National Assembly with a two-thirds majority and be ratified by at least 24 of the 36 state Houses of Assembly.

Proponents say State Police would enable governors to have direct control over security operations in their states, allowing quicker response to localised threats and better community policing. Critics, however, warn of potential abuse by governors, politicisation of the police, and the financial burden of maintaining separate forces across all states.

Tinubu also addressed criticisms against his administration, particularly allegations that he is “killing the opposition” through defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“What they call you, any name, any nickname, critics must talk. When they accused me of killing opposition, I didn’t have a gun. I could have given myself a license when I had the authority, but I can’t blame anybody from jumping out of a sinking ship,” the President stated.

He called for unity among political leaders to confront the nation’s challenges, emphasizing that terrorism and banditry require a united front.

“We should pull together, unite in a way that our forefathers contemplated to bring about a constitutional democracy. It’s a good thing that we are working in harmony. We are looking for a country that evolves, that takes care of citizens and protects all of us,” Tinubu said.

The President also credited the National Assembly for supporting his administration’s economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market.

“I have a lot of credit for bold reforms. Without your collaboration, without your inspiration, those reforms are not possible. We are reformists together,” he stated.

Defending subsidy removal, Tinubu described the previous regime as “monumental corruption,” adding that his administration chose not to participate in corrupt practices.

“What we gave up and what we stopped is monumental corruption in subsidy. We gave it up. We don’t want to participate in monumental corruption, in arbitrage, foreign exchange. You don’t have to chase me for dollars like in the past,” he said.

He further claimed that Nigeria now enjoys economic stability and prosperity, urging senators to be proud of the current state of the nation.

“You could see what Nigeria is today. You should be proud, and I’m glad you are proud of this moment in time. What we are enjoying is a stable economy, prosperity beckoning on us. We just need to work hard,” Tinubu said.

The President also highlighted the rare convergence of Ramadan and Lent, describing it as a time for reflection, sacrifice, compassion, and national unity.

“The season of reflection, sacrifice, compassion, and national unity is reflected by you tonight. And I don’t take it lightly,” he stated.