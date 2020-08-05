Kwara State sets up panel on sale of assets

the Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has set up a six-member commission of inquiry to investigate the sale or unlawful acquisition of government’s properties between May 29, 1999 and May 29, 2019.

A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, titled, ‘Abdulrazaq appoints commission on sale of Kwara assets,’ said that the commission would be chaired by Justice Olabanji Orilonishe (retd.), while other members were Job Buremoh, Isiaka AbdulKarem, Safiya Usman and Alhaji Salihu Yaru, adding that Muhammed Orire would serve as secretary.

The statement added, “The commission is empowered to hold public hearings involving various stakeholders, including persons who may have benefited from the sale or acquisition of the properties.

“The commission’s term of reference included identifying government’s properties (including shares, stocks and bonds) sold, disposed of or unlawfully acquired between 29th of May 1999 and 29th May 2019 and examine the rationale behind the sale, disposal or acquisition of the properties and determine whether there was compliance with the existing guidelines, rules and regulations governing the sale, disposal, or acquisition of government properties.”

He said the committee would also determine whether the disposal of government-owned shares, stocks and bonds were done in the best interest of the state and make recommendations in respect of — recovering the government properties wrongfully sold or disposed of, or unlawfully acquired.

Recall that the government last year set up a 21-member committee chaired by Senator Makanjuola Ajadi to look into the state of government assets located in various parts of the country and this led to the revocation of the Civil Service Hospital landed property allegedly acquired by Asa Investment company Limited owned by Dr Olusola Saraki.

The revocation of the land had led to litigation