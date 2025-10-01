Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has vowed that bandits and kidnappers will find no hiding place in the state, following Sunday’s bloody attack on Oke-Ode community in Ifelodun Local Government Area.

Gunmen had reportedly ambushed local vigilantes and a traditional leader in the area, leaving several people dead and residents gripped with fear.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Wednesday, AbdulRazaq said he had already briefed President Bola Tinubu on the situation and renewed his call for additional federal deployment to flush out criminal gangs operating in border communities.

The governor disclosed that the Army Headquarters had relocated the General Officer Commanding of the 2nd Division to Ilorin as part of intensified security operations.

He said, “On Monday night, combined forces of the Army, DSS and Police launched an offensive around Baba Sango, along the Kwara–Kogi border, neutralising about 15 armed bandits.

“The same operation continued on Tuesday. Yesterday night, I presided over the State Security Council meeting at Ahmadu Bello House, Ilorin, to integrate state and federal assets into a single strategy for both Kwara North and South.”

AbdulRazaq assured residents that his government would continue to provide logistics and support for security agencies to protect lives and property.

AbdulRazaq stated, “I have assurances from the security forces to smoke out and eliminate the criminals from their hideouts. We will fight insecurity with every resource at our disposal. Kwara will not be a hiding place for criminals.

“To any criminal who seeks to destabilise the peace in Kwara, you may run, but you cannot escape justice. Kwara belongs to its people, and their peace will be defended.”

The latest development comes amid heightened concerns over insecurity in Kwara, particularly after the Oke-Ode killings, which have sparked calls for tougher measures to secure communities along the state’s borders.