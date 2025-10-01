Former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians not to despair in spite of the current challenges, but continue to nurture hope in the possibilities of greatness within the country.

Jonathan stated this in his goodwill message to Nigerians on the occasion of the 65th Independence anniversary.

The statement was issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Okechukwu Eze, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Jonathan said that the independence anniversary offers Nigeria an opportunity to reflect on its collective journey of nation-building, including the challenges faced, and the vast possibilities that still lie ahead.

He said, “It is true that we face challenges that could test our sense of hope; insecurity, economic disparities and institutions that often struggle to deliver on the promises of improved wellbeing, peace and security.

“Yet, as citizens, we must not lose faith. We must continue to nurture hope and sustain belief in the nation’s enormous potential and the resilience of the people.

“Nigeria is a blessed nation, endowed with vast land, abundant natural resources, and, above all, the ingenuity and creativity of the people.

“Our cultural richness, our knowledge, and our wisdom have continued to distinguish Nigerians across every sphere of human endeavour, both at home and abroad.”

Jonathan advised Nigerians to let patriotism guide their actions.

“Let us hold firmly to optimism and faith, knowing that the greatness of our country is within reach if we remain united and steadfast.

“May our nation continue to rise in strength and purpose,” Jonathan said.

Meanwhile, PUNCH Online earlier reported that the Federal Government on Monday announced the cancellation of the Independence Anniversary parade that had been scheduled to mark the nation’s 65th Independence Day.

NAN