Lagos bans Okadas, tricycles, Opay, Gokada operators

The Lagos State Government has banned the activities of commercial motorcycles, popularly called Okada, and tricycles, known as Keke Napep, in some Local Government Areas, bridges, and highways in the state.

The ban also includes Opay and Gokada operators.

The government said the full enforcement of the ban would commence on February 1, 2020.

This was contained in a tweet by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat, on Monday.

Below is the full list of No-go Areas for Okadas and Tricycles:

LGs/LCDAs

Ikeja LG Onigbongbo LCDA Ojodu LCDA Eti-Osa LG Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA Iru-Victoria Island LCDA Lagos Island LG Lagos Island East LCDA Apapa LG Apapa Iganmu LCDA Lagos Mainland LG Yaba LCDA Surulere LG Itire-Ikate LCDA Coker-Aguda LCDA

Major Highways

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Apapa-Oshodi Expressway Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway Lagos-Badagry Expressway Funsho Williams Avenue Agege Motor Road Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road

Bridges

Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege Dopemu Bridge Agege Airport/Ikeja Bridge Agege Motor road/oshodi Loop, Oshodi Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge Dorman Long Bridge Ojuelegba Bridge National Stadium Flyover Apapa-Iganmu Bridge Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge Liverpool Bridge, Apapa Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge Trade Fair Flyover Bridge Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge 2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road Ojota Clover leaf Bridge Ogudu Bridge 3rd Mainland Bridge Maryland flyover Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja Opebi Link Bridge Sheraton-Opebi Bridge Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge Carter Bridge, Lagos Bariga-Ifako Bridge Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn Apapa-Oshodi Expressway 3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge Eko Bridge Apongbon flyover Bridge Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess) Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp) Marina/Ikoyi Bridge Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge

.