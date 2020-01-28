Lagos bans Okadas, tricycles, Opay, Gokada operators

The Lagos State Government has banned the activities of commercial motorcycles, popularly called Okada, and tricycles, known as Keke Napep, in some Local Government Areas, bridges, and highways in the state.
The ban also includes Opay and Gokada operators.
The government said the full enforcement of the ban would commence on February 1, 2020.
This was contained in a tweet by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat, on Monday.
Below is the full list of No-go Areas for Okadas and Tricycles:
LGs/LCDAs
- Ikeja LG
- Onigbongbo LCDA
- Ojodu LCDA
- Eti-Osa LG
- Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA
- Iru-Victoria Island LCDA
- Lagos Island LG
- Lagos Island East LCDA
- Apapa LG
- Apapa Iganmu LCDA
- Lagos Mainland LG
- Yaba LCDA
- Surulere LG
- Itire-Ikate LCDA
- Coker-Aguda LCDA
Major Highways
- Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
- Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
- Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway
- Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway
- Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
- Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway
- Lagos-Badagry Expressway
- Funsho Williams Avenue
- Agege Motor Road
- Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road
Bridges
- Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege
- Dopemu Bridge Agege
- Airport/Ikeja Bridge
- Agege Motor road/oshodi Loop, Oshodi
- Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge
- Dorman Long Bridge
- Ojuelegba Bridge
- National Stadium Flyover
- Apapa-Iganmu Bridge
- Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge
- Liverpool Bridge, Apapa
- Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin
- Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge
- Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network
- Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge
- Trade Fair Flyover Bridge
- Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge
- 2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road
- Ojota Clover leaf Bridge
- Ogudu Bridge
- 3rd Mainland Bridge
- Maryland flyover
- Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge
- Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja
- Opebi Link Bridge
- Sheraton-Opebi Bridge
- Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge
- Carter Bridge, Lagos
- Bariga-Ifako Bridge
- Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge
- Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge
- Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn
- Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
- 3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge
- Eko Bridge
- Apongbon flyover Bridge
- Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess)
- Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp)
- Marina/Ikoyi Bridge
- Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge
