Lagos bans Okadas, tricycles, Opay, Gokada operators

The Lagos State Government has banned the activities of commercial motorcycles, popularly called Okada, and tricycles, known as Keke Napep, in some Local Government Areas, bridges, and highways in the state.

The ban also includes Opay and Gokada operators.

The government said the full enforcement of the ban would commence on February 1, 2020.

This was contained in a tweet by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat, on Monday.

Below is the full list of No-go Areas for Okadas and Tricycles:

LGs/LCDAs

  1. Ikeja LG
  2. Onigbongbo LCDA
  3. Ojodu LCDA
  4. Eti-Osa LG
  5. Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA
  6. Iru-Victoria Island LCDA
  7. Lagos Island LG
  8. Lagos Island East LCDA
  9. Apapa LG
  10. Apapa Iganmu LCDA
  11. Lagos Mainland LG
  12. Yaba LCDA
  13. Surulere LG
  14. Itire-Ikate LCDA
  15. Coker-Aguda LCDA

Major Highways

  1. Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
  2. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
  3. Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway
  4. Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway
  5. Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
  6. Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway
  7. Lagos-Badagry Expressway
  8. Funsho Williams Avenue
  9. Agege Motor Road
  10. Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road

  Bridges

  1. Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege
  2. Dopemu Bridge Agege
  3. Airport/Ikeja Bridge
  4. Agege Motor road/oshodi Loop, Oshodi
  5. Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge
  6. Dorman Long Bridge
  7. Ojuelegba Bridge
  8. National Stadium Flyover
  9. Apapa-Iganmu Bridge
  10. Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge
  11. Liverpool Bridge, Apapa
  12. Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin
  13. Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge
  14. Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network
  15. Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge
  16. Trade Fair Flyover Bridge
  17. Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge
  18. 2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road
  19. Ojota Clover leaf Bridge
  20. Ogudu Bridge
  21. 3rd Mainland Bridge
  22. Maryland flyover
  23. Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge
  24. Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja
  25. Opebi Link Bridge
  26. Sheraton-Opebi Bridge
  27. Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge
  28. Carter Bridge, Lagos
  29. Bariga-Ifako Bridge
  30. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge
  31. Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge
  32. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn
  33. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
  34. 3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge
  35. Eko Bridge
  36. Apongbon flyover Bridge
  37. Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess)
  38. Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp)
  39. Marina/Ikoyi Bridge
  40. Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge

 

