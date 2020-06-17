Lagos cancels planned reopening of churches, mosques

June 17, 2020 0

The Lags State Government has cancelled the planned reopening of churches and mosques in the state.

This was announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, at a televised press briefing.

While the mosques were billed to be reopened on Friday June 19, the churches were billed to open Sunday, June 21.

Sanwo-Olu said the volte-face was as a result of the rising cases of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the virus in the country, with a caseload that is now over 7,300.

