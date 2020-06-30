Lagos doctors begin warning strike July 13

Medical doctors under the employ of the Lagos State Government said they will embark on a three-day warning strike from July 13, after a two-week ultimatum which commenced Monday, June 29.

In a statement made available to THISDAY Monday, the doctors, under the auspices of the Medical Guild, said it hoped within the two weeks window, government will address its concerns.

According to the Chairman of the Guild, Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo, the issues include; salary disparity, shortage of doctors, COVID-19 response and Medical Residency Training Act, among others.

He said: “At the end of the Emergency Congress held on Saturday, we have resolved that the state government should be given two weeks more ultimatum, starting from Monday, June 29, to meet at least 70 per cent of the demands or we will embark on a three-day warning strike.

“COVID-19 response issue that affects our members are still there and non-inclusion of the Medical Guild in the activities; there is issue of the Lagos State minimum wage, salary disparity between the federal government and Lagos State Government doctors, memoradum of understanding between the federal government and healthcare workers unions on COVID-19 allowances; shortage of doctors and the Medical Residency Training Act, among others.”

“If these demands are not met by then, an emergency representative council meeting should be held for immediate activation of Medical Guild three days warning strike,” he said.