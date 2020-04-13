Lagos, Osun discharge fifteen more COVID-19 patients

The Lagos State Government on Sunday said it had discharged five more COVID-19 patients who tested negative for the disease.

The state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this via his twitter handle @jidesanwoolu.

He tweeted, “Dear Lagosians, as we commemorate the sacrifice of love this Easter, I bring to you more awesome news from our isolation facilities. Today, five more patients; four females, and one male have been discharged to reunite with their families and the society.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 55 people that have been successfully managed for COVID19 at our isolation facilities and discharged to the community. This news, especially on this important day gives me joy and I am sure it does the same to you too.

Similarly, the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Saturday said ten coronavirus patients from the state had been discharged.

Those discharged were among 17 returnees from Cote d’Ivoire that tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return to the country on Saturday, March 28.

Addressing journalists, Oyetola, said 10 out of the 17 patients had tested negative and discharged.