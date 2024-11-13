The Department for Combating Illegal Migration in Libya has deported seven Nigerians, three Bangladeshis, and three Ghanaians detained at the Qanfoudah Immigration Detention Centre.

The deportees were flown out of Libya via Benina International Airport in Benghazi.

in a statement on their X handle on Tuesday, confirmed that these individuals were deported for violating Libyan law.

The statement read, “DCIM deported 13 migrants (3 Bangladeshis, 3 Ghanaians, and 7 Nigerians) from the Qanfoudah Immigration Detention Centre via Benina International Airport in Benghazi. All individuals were deported for violating laws in force in the Libyan state.”