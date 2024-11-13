The Federal Government has taken swift action against bullying at Federal Government College, Enugu, by suspending 13 students involved in a recent incident.

A trending video on social media captured a gang assault of an SS1 student by a group of students on November 7, 2024.

Reacting to the incident, Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said it raised significant concerns about safety and discipline within the school environment.

In the statement, signed by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, Dr. Alausa directed the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) to collaborate with security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation, including possible affiliations with external groups.

The minister said immediate measures have been implemented to enhance security at the college by engaging law enforcement and reviewing existing safety protocols.

The statement read: “The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, has reaffirmed the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to maintaining a safe and conducive learning environment in all federal schools across Nigeria.

“He assured parents, guardians, and the general public that all necessary actions will be taken to restore peace and ensure the protection of students at FGC Enugu.

“A recent report received by the Federal Ministry of Education highlighted the bullying incident at the Federal Government College (FGC), Enugu, which raised significant concerns about safety and discipline within the school environment.

“According to the findings of the ministry, the incident involved the gang assault of an SS1 student (a day student) by a group of students on November 7, 2024.

“The incident came to light following the circulation of a disturbing video on social media platforms. In response, the Federal Ministry of Education established a disciplinary committee to investigate the matter. Based on the findings, all 13 students involved have been placed on a six-week suspension pending the report of the investigative committee.

“To address the incident, the Federal Ministry of Education has directed the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) to collaborate with security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation, including possible affiliations with external groups.

“Immediate measures have been implemented to enhance security at the college by engaging law enforcement and reviewing existing safety protocols.

“Additionally, counselling and rehabilitation support will be provided to address all forms of problems while promoting their reintegration into a positive school environment.

“The Minister urges all stakeholders, including parents, school authorities, and security agencies, to work collaboratively in addressing these issues and fostering a secure atmosphere for students to thrive.”