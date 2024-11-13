The Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, has rubbished a claim that President Bola Tinubu is an asset of the US Central Intelligence Agency.

Journalist David Hundeyin made the claim, saying the revelation came to light after the CIA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Drug Enforcement Administration “filed a memorandum opposing our motion for summary judgment in the FOIA disclosure case about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s drug trafficking investigation records.”

He said the CIA filing effectively confirmed that “Nigeria’s sitting president is an active CIA asset.”

According to an excerpt from their filing, the CIA said releasing an official confirmation on an asset could jeopardise every individual with whom the cooperating individual has had contact.

“As such, confirming or denying the existence of records on a particular foreign national, like Tinubu, reasonably could be expected to cause damage to U.S. national security by indicating whether or not the CIA maintained any human intelligence sources related to Tinubu, and identifying any access or lack of access any such sources had to intelligence concerning him,” the CIA said.

Reacting, Olusegun recalled the many allegations against his principal, just as he placed the CIA asset claim in the same category.

He shared on X, “They told you he was a lady, you believed. They told you Yorubas don’t bear Tinubu, you believed. They told you he can’t be allowed into the US, you believed. They told you his name is not his name, you believed. Now they brought another one. Here you are as usual. Tragic.”