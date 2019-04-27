Liverpool rout Huddersfield to tighten grip on Premier League crown

Liverpool maintained the pressure on Premier League title rivals Manchester City with a convincing 5-0 victory over already-relegated Huddersfield on Friday Night Football.

Naby Keita scored the hosts’ fastest-ever Premier League goal after 15 seconds before Sadio Mane (23) netted his ninth league goal of the season at Anfield and Mohamed Salah lobbed Jonas Lossl shortly before the break.

Huddersfield tried to work their way into the game with Steve Mounie and Karlan Grant coming close to applying a decisive touch, but Mane’s (66) second header of the game and Salah’s 21st league goal of the season in the 83rd minute saw Jurgen Klopp’s side sweep to a 10th consecutive win.

The result means Liverpool re-establish their two-point lead over Manchester City, who travel to Burnley on Sunday and will still secure the league title if they win their remaining three matches.