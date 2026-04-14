The Ghana Football Association has appointed Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the Ghana national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be staged in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

In a statement on Monday, the GFA said the appointment was made by its Executive Council in collaboration with key stakeholders, with Queiroz set to take charge of the team’s campaign immediately as preparations begin for the tournament, which kicks off on June 11, 2026.

“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association working with all key stakeholders, has appointed Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars,” the GFA stated.

Queiroz brings extensive World Cup experience to the role, having previously managed at four editions of the tournament.

He guided South Africa to qualification for the 2002 World Cup, led Portugal to the knockout stages in 2010, and coached Iran at both the 2014 and 2018 tournaments.

Across those appearances, he has overseen 13 World Cup matches, recording three wins, four draws and six defeats.

“The former Real Madrid, Manchester United, Portugal, and Iran coach will lead Ghana’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States,” the statement added.

The GFA also highlighted Queiroz’s long international coaching résumé across several continents, including spells in Egypt, Oman, Japan and Qatar, noting that his experience is expected to strengthen Ghana’s preparations for the global showpiece.

The 73-year-old’s appointment comes after Ghana parted ways with Otto Addo on March 31, following a poor run of results that included defeats to Germany and Austria in friendly matches.

The Black Stars had also lost their previous four games and failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations despite a squad featuring Premier League-based players such as Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo.

Ghana will begin their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17, 2026 in Toronto, before facing England and Croatia in what is expected to be a challenging group.