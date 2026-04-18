Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka has secured promotion to the Premier League with Coventry City after the club ended a 25-year absence from England’s top flight following a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers on Friday, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

Coventry needed just one point at Ewood Park to confirm their return to the top division and achieved it in dramatic fashion, with Bobby Thomas scoring an 84th-minute equaliser to take the Sky Blues to 86 points and guarantee a top-two finish with three matches still to play.

Onyeka featured for 62 minutes in the decisive encounter, delivering a disciplined midfield performance before being replaced by Victor Torp.

The Nigerian completed 26 of his 32 passes for an 81 per cent accuracy rate, while also contributing defensively with two successful tackles, two clearances and six recoveries.

He was effective in duels, winning five of seven ground contests and three of four aerial battles, while also drawing three fouls and helping to maintain structure in midfield during a tense contest.

Since arriving on loan from Brentford in January, Onyeka has played a key role in Coventry’s promotion push, making 12 appearances and starting 11 matches as he quickly established himself as an integral part of the team.

The move to the Championship was a calculated decision by the midfielder in search of regular playing time after limited opportunities in the Premier League, but it has proved decisive in shaping both his season and Coventry’s success.

Nicknamed ‘The Tank’, Onyeka has brought physicality, energy and tactical discipline to the side, using his Premier League experience to influence games through ball recovery, positioning and control of tempo.

His arrival came with significant stakes, with the deal including an obligation for Coventry to make the move permanent if promotion was secured, a condition that has now been triggered following the club’s achievement.

Coventry’s return to the Premier League marks the culmination of a remarkable journey in recent years.

The club were playing in League Two as recently as 2018 and have since rebuilt steadily, overcoming a series of near misses.

They reached the Championship play-off final in 2023 but lost on penalties to Luton Town, before suffering further disappointment the following season when they were beaten late by Sunderland in the semi-finals after a dramatic late surge under manager Frank Lampard, who had taken over with the team in 17th position.

Lampard has since transformed the side in his first full season in charge, turning them into one of the most consistent teams in the division and the Championship’s leading scorers, with only a brief mid-season dip interrupting an otherwise dominant campaign.

Coventry could still be crowned champions depending on results elsewhere this weekend, but promotion has already been secured.