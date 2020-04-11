Lockdown: Akeredolu makes u-turn, cancels Easter services in Ondo

Following the discovery of another coronavirus (COVID-19) case in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Friday, the state government, on Saturday, announced the reversal of its order on the partial relax on the ban on religious activities.

The state government has cancelled all the special concessions granted to churches and Christians in the state to hold Easter Sunday service.

The statement issued and signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, said the decision became necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus after recording another case of COVID -19 in the state.

Ojogo explained that the decision was taken after due consultations with the leadership of the Christain Association of Nigeria(CAN) in the state.

The statement reads: “The State Government notes with deep concern the second index case.

“This development has once again, reinforced the need to deepen our collective efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Ondo State COVID-19 Response Team has reported that the second index case having travelled from Lagos to Ondo State must give the government greater concern to avoid community transmission.

“Against the backdrop of the above, the Ondo State government has directed the cancellation of the special concession granted Churches across the State to celebrate the Easter Sunday/Service.

“This decision was taken after due consultations with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN).

“All measures and steps taken in respect of COVID-19 still remain in force. In particular, government has taken further steps to effectively man the boundaries in the light of reported cases of compromise and breach of the directive to close all inter-state entry points into Ondo State.”