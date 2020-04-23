Lockdown: Enugu intercepts 140 travellers

Security operatives in Enugu State have intercepted over 140 travellers while violating the lockdown order in the state.

The state government had on March 31 imposed border restrictions even before the 36 state governors collectively agreed to implement inter-state lockdown for two weeks as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It was learnt that over 30 vehicles were equally impounded by joint security operatives including the Army, Police and the men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps at the Enugu-Benue-Kogi border communities.

Some of the affected commuters claimed that hunger drove them away from their states.

One of them, who identified himself as Peter from Benue State, was quoted to have said, “I’m aware of the order but hunger is killing me. That is why I have to come out”.

Another defaulting traveller said, “I crossed Bonny River to escape from Port-Harcourt. Enugu is not my destination; I’m on my way to Kano, my home, it is better for me to die there. Hunger is killing me”.

He said they beat the tight border security post at Amala, Obollo-Afor in Udenu Local Government Area by taking a walk through the Benue axis to Obollo-Afor from where they boarded vehicles.

The virus has been recorded in over 25 states in the country and the governors had on Wednesday pronounced a 14-day inter-state ban on movement as further moves to curb the spread of the lethal infection.