COVID-19: Gombe imposes curfew, to return Almajiris to states of origin

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Wednesday declared a dusk to dawn curfew following the five confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

Yahaya stated this in a statewide broadcast where he appealed for adequate cooperation with the state surveillance team to stop the spread of the virus.

He noted that necessary steps would be taken to ensure the safe return of all Almajiris from other states back to their respective states of origin.

He said, “There shall be dusk to dawn curfew across the entire State from 6pm to 7am with effect from Thursday, 23rd April 2020.

“All markets and business activities involving the interaction of more than two persons are hereby suspended. Essential food and medical supplies are, however, exempted from this order.

“All congregational activities for social, cultural, and religious purposes regardless of the number of persons participating in such events are equally suspended.

“All Intra-state transportation from one LGA to another is suspended. Consequently, all motor parks across the State are closed.”

The governor, while acknowledging the impact of the curfew on the economy, said measures were being put in place to cushion the effects.

Yahaya said, “We shall set up a Palliative Committee under the chairmanship of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Gombe, in order to oversee the organisation and distribution of relief materials to the people during this period.”

He said the state will continuously review the situation as it unfolded so as to take the necessary steps at the right time, adding that, “It is our hope that we don’t get to the stage where we have to impose a total lockdown of the entire State”.

“However, we shall not hesitate to do so if it becomes necessary. Steps will be taken to ensure the safe return of all Almajiris from other states back to their respective states of origin,” he stressed.