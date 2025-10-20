Madagascar’s coup leader Colonel Michael Randrianirina, who seized power this month, named businessman and consultant Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo as the island nation’s new prime minister on Monday.

Randrianirina was sworn in as president on Friday, days after taking control in the wake of youth-led protests that forced out his predecessor.

Explaining his choice of Rajaonarivelo as prime minister, the president cited his experience and “connections with the international organisations that work with us”.

He has said the military will rule alongside a civilian government for up to two years before organising new elections.

Ex-leader Andry Rajoelina, whom lawmakers impeached after he fled abroad last weekend, has condemned the army takeover and refused to step down while in exile, despite defections in the security forces and the High Constitutional Court ratifying the takeover within hours of it happening. – France24.