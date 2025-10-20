A 22-year-old woman, identified as Odama Mary Agado, has reportedly taken her own life by drinking a substance suspected to be Sniper after she allegedly caught her boyfriend with another woman.

Mary, who hailed from Woleche-Ipuole in Yahe Ward, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, was until her death a resident of Enugu, where she operated a hairdressing salon.

According to a local source identified as Daniel, the deceased was “doing well in her hairdressing business and even bought a car for her boyfriend and rented an apartment for him. But somehow, the boyfriend got involved with another girl. When Mary visited him last Friday to spend the weekend, she met him with the other lady in the apartment she rented for him and became furious.”

Daniel said Mary, distraught by the betrayal, returned to her own apartment and called her mother to narrate what had happened.

“She told her mother to take whatever she heard in good faith, saying she would not live again — meaning she was about to take her own life,” he said.

He added that the mother, however, did not immediately act on the information. “She didn’t call her back or alerted anyone because she said she had no airtime on her phone. A few hours later, she received a call that Mary had drunk Sniper and was rushed to the hospital.”

Efforts by doctors to save Mary’s life were unsuccessful.

She reportedly died on Friday evening, and her body was taken to her village, where she was buried the next day.

“Immediately the body arrived on Saturday, we dug a grave and buried her because she was too young to be kept for the customary burial ceremony,” Daniel said.

He explained that there was no police report since she was believed to have taken her life voluntarily.

“We are still in shock over her action. Some people say she was spiritually manipulated, but whatever the reason, no amount of blame will bring her back,” he added.