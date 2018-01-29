MD School gets British Council International School Award

MD Nursery and Primary School, Lagos has been awarded the prestigious British Council International School Award.

The British Council conveyed its decision to the school via a letter dated January 16, 2018.

According to the letter, signed by the Council’s Project Officer in charge of Schools Education, Olumide Akintunde: “We are pleased to inform you that your school’s ISA portfolio has been assessed, and your school has successfully been awarded the British Council International School Award (ISA) for the 2016/2017 round.”

The award, according to Akintunde, is billed for presentation to the school, which commenced operations over 30 years, in April 2018.

The letter to the school, which is run by an erudite educationist, Julie Adedugbe, added: “We would like to congratulate the entire school body on this achievement. Well-done!!”

The British Council International School Award recognises and celebrates exemplary practices of internationalism in schools.

According to information on the website of the British Council, the International School Award is a benchmarking scheme that accredits schools as having an outstanding level of support for nurturing global citizenship in young people and enriching teaching and learning.

The ISA was introduced in India in 2003 and nearly 2,500 schools across the Asian country have been so recognised.

The Council said the range of schools participating in the International School Award varies from the well-resourced private schools to government schools from rural areas and schools for the less advantaged communities.

The International School Award now has a presence in 31 countries worldwide.

The award, according to the Council, has a positive impact on not just the students, but also the teachers and school in its entirety.

It is said to be a leadership challenge and fosters team building, innovation and project management.

The British Council is the United Kingdom’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities.