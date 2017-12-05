Military appoints Maj-Gen Rogers Nicholas new Theatre Commander for Operation Lafiya Dole

The Military High Command in Abuja has appointed a new theatre commander, Major General Rogers Nicholas, for ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’, the joint military force fighting to rid the North East of Boko Haram terrorists.

The new Theater Commander was until his appointment, the Chief of Logistics at Army headquarters in Abuja.

Earlier, he served as the Commander of the Special Security Task Force (STF) in Jos as well as Chief of Civil Military Affairs at Army headquarters.

Nicholas is taking over from Major General Ibrahim Attahiru who is redeployed to Army headquarters as the Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans.

Attahiru, who took over from Major general Leo Irabor, was at different times, Director of Administration, Defence Headquarters and General Officer Commanding, GOC, 82 Division, Enugu.

Recall that Major General Lucky Irabor is currently the Force Commander of the Multi-national Joint Taskforce fighting to clear Boko Haram, cross border bandits and other criminal elements in the Lake Chad Basin Commission countries.