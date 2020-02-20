Miyetti Allah bans night grazing in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria says it has banned night grazing, to reduce the conflicts between the farmers and herders.

MACBAN’s Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Hussaini, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lafia.

Hussaini said the association had also banned the use of under-aged children for grazing, blaming most destruction of crops on them and night grazing.

He said the group had already directed its members to comply with the ban.

The chairman noted that any violation of the directive would not be tolerated, adding that anyone found culpable would face the full wrath of the law.

“We are not saying that children should not graze, but they must be in company with adults.

“To allow children with cattle on their own, without being guided by adults henceforth cannot be tolerated; anyone caught would be sanctioned, to serve as a deterrent to others,” the Miyetti Allah chieftain said.

He, however, advised farmers to desist from cultivating and blocking cattle routes, to enable the Fulani to go about their grazing without any problem.

The chairman called on other ethnic groups in the state to expose criminal elements among them, just like the Fulani are doing, to sanitise the state.

According to him, the society cannot be secured, if good people continue to harbour and protect criminals on the basis of sentiments.

“You cannot harbour criminals and just pray and wish that the country should be free of crimes.

“All hands must be on deck, to support the government in fighting crime and criminal elements in the country.”

