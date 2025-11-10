By Khoze Clement

As insurmountable as it may seem for displaced men, women and children to gain shelter, food and clothing due to incessant killings around the country, Mr. Mee Cares Foundation feels their plight especially for women and the girl child in the conflict affected regions of Nigeria. Despite the dire need for funding to support the cause of the Foundation, it continues to scale a wall in providing aid to those affected by this menace.

The Foundation is like a campfire with huge potential to burn on an unprecedented scale– but only if it is supported with donations – such as pads, clothes, food items, cash, toiletries, tutorials and more.

An Outreach event titled “Dignity For Her” has been scheduled for Saturday November 22, 2025 at 10am at Kuchingoro IDP Camp Games Village Abuja, for distributions of supplies.

If you wish to make contributions kindly contact the Foundation via email at [email protected] or by phone at 08020821085 or 08030840051. The office address is 22 Ede Road, Ile-Ife, Osun State. The Abuja office is located at 42, Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Cash donations can be made to the account name: Mr MEE Cares Foundation. Bank: Lotus Bank. Account Number: 1010492658.

There are opportunities for volunteering in different capacities such as health outreach, education support, entrepreneurship mentors, community development, fundraising and events, media and communications. More detailed job descriptions will be provided during orientation for various roles. The Foundation appreciates your commitment and volunteering spirit.

Mr. Mee Cares Foundation with it’s slogan “Because Every Life Matters” is a non-profit organization helping vulnerable Nigerians access healthcare, education, entrepreneurship training and sustainable community development, it is headquartered in Osun State with a coordination office in Abuja Nigeria.

Founded by Mr. Mbasekoi Emmanuel Eni in 2023, a visionary humanitarian and community leader deeply pained by the dehumanizing conditions seen in numerous States in Nigeria and the African continent at large. The Founder aims to elevate those affected through health outreach, educational programs, entrepreneurship training, community development and empowerment.

One of Mbasekoi’s successful initiatives is mobilizing youths to clean up communities in Osun State while partnering with individuals, organizations and communities to ensure that the guiding beliefs on which this Foundation is built – compassion, humanity, impartiality, voluntary service, integrity, equity, innovation, excellence, collaboration and empowerment are manifested at all times.

Mr. Mee Cares Foundation stands for dialogue instead of conflicts, believing that we can co-exist without killings. Let’s climb on the rooftop to echo this message while assisting those already displaced in our own little way on November 22, 2025 at 10am at Kuchingoro IDP Camp Games Village Abuja and subsequently.

