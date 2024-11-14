Residents of Saki, in Saki West Local Government Area of Oyo State, particularly those living around Almusharaf Hospital, Oke Sunah, are living in palpable fear, following the deaths of a doctor and three nurses within 72 hours.

The residents became apprehensive when a nurse, who is a staff of the hospital died three days ago and then the doctor and two other nurses in the same hospital died between Tuesday and yesterday.

A resident of the area, Mr Adekunle Lawal, who spoke with Vanguard said: “Three days ago, one nurse died and on Monday another nurse died and yesterday, the doctor and another nurse died.

“We are afraid because we don’t know what caused their deaths. The doctor is a quack doctor. Maybe all of them treated a patient who has a contagious disease which, I think, was not well handled.

“It’s a very big hospital. They carry out minor surgery on patients and at times they invite doctors elsewhere to join them.

“If it’s a contagious disease, how come that no patients died but the staff? People are also speculating that it could be food poisoning. Maybe one of them ate food and gave others to eat. We don’t know. All these are mere assumptions until those responsible for monitoring these hospitals carry out an autopsy on the deceased. None of the patients died, it’s only the staff of the hospital.

“All of them have been buried. You know they are Muslim. Please, the Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies should step in.”

Another resident, Mr Adeola Fehintola, a legal practitioner said, those in charge of surveillance should investigate the matter.

“You know Saki is very close to the borders. Maybe someone with a contagious disease has just come in. My people are living there, those in charge should do something urgent to know the actual cause of death.”