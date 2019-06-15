Naira Marley finally leaves prison

Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has been released from prison custody.

Naira Marley was released Friday afternoon after perfecting his bail condition 14 days after a Federal High Court in Lagos granted his bail application.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo, had on May 30, two weeks ago set Naira Marley’s bail bond at N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

Then, the judge said the sureties must be a civil servant not below the grade 10 level and must have a landed property in a jurisdiction approved by the court.

The EFCC, had, on May 20, arraigned Naira Marley on an 11-count charge of alleged credit card fraud.

The commission alleged that some of the credit cards found in his house bore the names Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

But Naira Marley pleaded not guilty to all the charges which the EFCC said contravenes the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and the Cyber Crimes Act.