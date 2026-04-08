The Nigerian DJ Association (NDJ) has announced a ban on music by Afrobeats star Burna Boy following a reported physical altercation involving him and fellow Disc Jockey, DJ Tunez.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday at Obi’s House, a popular weekly Afrobeats gathering in Lagos.

According to accounts, what started as a heated argument between Burna Boy and DJ Tunez escalated into a physical confrontation. Members of Burna Boy’s team were alleged to have joined the fray before bystanders stepped in to restore calm.

While the exact cause of the dispute remains unclear, speculation on social media suggests it may be linked to longstanding industry rivalries, particularly DJ Tunez’s close association with Wizkid, who is often compared to Burna Boy by fans.

In response to the incident, the NDJ released a detailed statement on Instagram condemning discrimination and hostility, while urging unity within the entertainment industry.

“No one is born hating another because of the skin colour, religion, background or gender. People simply learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can also be taught to love since love comes naturally to the human heart than its opposite,” the statement reads.

“Please note: That Here at NigerianDJ, we put all our DJs first, standing firm on “ALL DJs are EQUAL”, offering a transparent and personal service to help our DJs and clients achieve their goals and ambitions, both in Home 🇳🇬 and in Diaspora.

“Where, after all, do universal human rights begin? Such are the places where every Male and Female #NDJ seek equal justice, equal opportunity and equal dignity without discrimination, irrespective of where it’s coming from, be it from a fellow NDJ or NON NDJ.

“Unless these rights have meaning there, they have little meaning anywhere. Without concerned our #NDJ actions to uphold them close to home, we shall look in vain for progress in the larger world of DJing in Nigeria as a whole.”

“However, We plead with all communities #NDJ to please be tolerant—to reject prejudice based on cast, creed, sect, religion or gender. To please ensure freedom and equality for all the DJs nationwide, so that they can flourish. We cannot all succeed when half of us are being held back.

“The NigerianDJ is fully against the Discrimination of any of its #NDJ.”

The association concluded by announcing a boycott of Burna Boy’s music across its network pending further investigation.

“Burna Boy Music is temporary out of any of our DJs playlist till further notice, our team will carry out a proper investigation on last night incident that happened to one of our own, DJ Tunez,” it added.