Nasarawa Governor appoints new SSG

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has approved the appointment of Mr Muhammed Ubandoma-Aliyu as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The appointment was announced by Yakubu Lamai, Director-General, Strategic Communication and Press Affairs to the governor.

According to Lamai, the appointment of Ubandoma-Aliyu takes effect immediately.

The new SSG is said to be a brother of the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu.

Before his appointment, he was a principal partner at M.U Aliyu Chambers Lafia.

He was also a former Chairman of Lafia Local Government Area (LGA), from 1999 to 2002.

The former SSG, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed-Tijani, was sacked by the governor.