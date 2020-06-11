Nasarawa Governor appoints new SSG

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has approved the appointment of Mr Muhammed Ubandoma-Aliyu as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).
The appointment was announced by Yakubu Lamai, Director-General, Strategic Communication and Press Affairs to the governor.
According to Lamai, the appointment of Ubandoma-Aliyu takes effect immediately.
The new SSG is said to be a brother of the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu.
Before his appointment, he was a principal partner at M.U Aliyu Chambers Lafia.
He was also a former Chairman of Lafia Local Government Area (LGA), from 1999 to 2002.
The former SSG, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed-Tijani, was sacked by the governor.