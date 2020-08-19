Nasarawa State under siege of bandits – Gov Sule laments

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja over the worsening security situation in his state.

Sule told State House correspondents after the meeting blamed the security challenges on bandits who he said were dislodged from the North-West and North-East.

He explained that the bandits are taking advantage of the rocky nature of the state to operate.

Sule however revealed that some hunters and members of vigilante groups have been rising up to the challenge posed by the bandits.

He said, “Hunters as well as the vigilante groups in Nasarawa State are able to follow because they are very familiar with the places.

“The criminals in Nasarawa State are new, they are not from Nasarawa State, so as a result of that, our own people are more familiar with the ground and are able to follow where they are.

“We have some of the bandits that were dislodged from the North-West and the North-East and they found some of these hilly places in Nasarawa State comfortable.