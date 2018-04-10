Nestlé targets 100% recyclable, reusable packaging by 2025

Nestlé S.A. has announced its ambition to make 100% of its packaging recyclable or re-usable by 2025. Its vision is that none of its packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfill or as litter.

Nestlé believes that there is an urgent need to minimize the impact of packaging on the environment.

Packaging plays an important role in safely delivering food and beverages products.

As a company, we realize that more needs to be done to develop a circular economy on plastics. In order to address this, we are working together with others and have outlined areas we are committed to.

In Central & West Africa, Nestlé has embarked on efforts to address the issue of recycling and plastic waste management.

In Ghana, Nestlé is a founding member of an industry-led coalition called the Ghana Recycling Initiative by Private Enterprises (GRIPE), made up of eight major manufacturing companies including Coca-Cola, Dow Chemical West Africa, Fan Milk, Guinness Ghana, PZ Cussons, Unilever and Voltic. This coalition is under the auspices of the Association of Ghana Industries.

· Playing an active role in the development of well-functioning collection, sorting and recycling schemes across the countries where we operate.

· Working with value chain partners and industry associations to explore different packaging solutions to reduce plastic usage, facilitate recycling and develop new approaches to eliminate plastic waste.

· Labeling our plastic product packaging with recycling information to help consumers dispose of it in the right way.

· Promoting a market for recycled plastics by continuing to increase the proportion of recycled plastics in our packaging.