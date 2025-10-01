Nigeria @ 65: Enugu gov urges optimism, unity

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has called on Nigerians to remain optimistic and united in the face of current challenges.

The call was contained in his message to mark Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary on Wednesday.

Mbah assured that the economic policies of the President Bola Tinubu administration and citizens’ sacrifices would ultimately pay off if the nation stays the course.

He noted that while the anniversary may be low-key, Nigeria’s progress as an independent nation is undeniable.

“At 65, our independence is a reminder of what we can achieve as a people when we are united. It is also a reminder that progress demands sacrifice, and that tomorrow is shaped by the choices we make today,” he said.

The governor urged Nigerians to stay the course and have faith in the government’s policies.

“The sacrifices may be huge today, but there is no doubt that the end will vindicate the decisions if we stay the course.

“As we raise our flags today, let us renew our covenant to Nigeria; let us embrace the spirit of unity, and let us uphold the optimism that has carried us this far,” he added.

Mbah also highlighted the progress made in Enugu State under his administration, saying, “In Enugu State, this Independence Day is a fitting occasion to recommit to our pledge to make inclusion the cornerstone of government policy; to create wealth and deploy it for the benefit of everyone in Enugu State.

“We are staying the course. And no one will be left behind.”

The governor expressed confidence in Enugu state’s future, citing various achievements, including revamped assets, improved security, modern healthcare facilities, and infrastructure development.

“Enugu State is no doubt on the pathway to assured turnaround and exponential economic growth,” Mbah added.

He urged Nigerians to remain united and optimistic, believing that the nation’s sacrifices would ultimately yield positive results.

Independence Day in Nigeria is a national public holiday celebrated every October 1 to commemorate the country’s freedom from British colonial rule in 1960.

The occasion is marked across the nation with official ceremonies, presidential speeches, military parades, cultural performances, and public festivities. Schools, state governments, and communities also organise events to honour the day.

Beyond the celebrations, Independence Day serves as a reminder of Nigeria’s sovereignty and an opportunity for citizens to reflect on the nation’s journey, achievements, and future aspirations.