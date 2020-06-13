Nigeria logs 12 deaths, 627 new cases as total COVID-19 infections hit 15, 181

Nigeria recorded 12 deaths and 627 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The death log showed an increase in mortality from 387 to 399; while 627 new cases marked the second high number to be logged in 24 hours, following Thursday’s record-setting 681, taking the national total to 15,181.

Those discharged were 397. This took the discharged to 4,491 from 4,494 on Thursday.

Ninety of the newly discharged came from Lagos isolation centres.

Lagos logged on Friday another 229 cases, although smaller to the 345 confirmed cases a day earlier.

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the FCT Abuja that did not register a case on Thursday, returned with another 65.

Abia that shocked a few days ago by toppling Lagos from the grim chart, returned with 54 cases.

Borno, Oyo, Rivers, Edo, Gombe, also logged some high numbers as well.

While Borno recorded 42 cases, Oyo has 35.

Rivers logged in with 28, tied with Edo state.

Gombe recorded 27 cases and Ogun 21.

Breakdown of the cases recorded in the states:

Lagos-229

FCT-65

Abia-54

Borno-42

Oyo-35

Rivers-28

Edo-28

Gombe-27

Ogun-21

Plateau-18

Delta-18

Bauchi-10

Kaduna-10

Benue-9

Ondo-8

Kwara-6

Nasarawa-4

Enugu-4

Sokoto-3

Niger-3

Kebbi-3

Yobe-1

Kano-1

Total:

15181 confirmed

4891 discharged

399 deaths

In the overall caseload update provided by the NCDC, Lagos has a total of 6,840 confirmed cases so far.

The Abuja FCT is second with 1,162, with Kano closely following with 1,049.

Ogun is fourth with 544 cases, while Edo is fifth with 518 cases.