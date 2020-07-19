Nigeria logs 653 new coronavirus cases

Nigeria’s coronavirus caseload has soared above 36,000 with 653 fresh cases recorded on Saturday.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Nigeria now has 36,107 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

Six deaths were recorded on Saturday, taking the total deaths to 778, with 14,938 recoveries so far.

Lagos, the epicentre of the virus ramps up 115 new cases, while Kwara recorded a spike of 85 fresh cases and Enugu, 80 new cases.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, continues to record rising cases with 78 new ones; Rivers, 36 cases; Ondo, 35 cases; Oyo, 30 cases; Katsina,28 cases; Abia, 19 cases and Kaduna, 19 cases.

Others are: Nasarawa-18, Plateau-17, Imo-16, Ogun-9, Ebonyi-9, Benue-9, Kano-9, Delta-8, Bauchi-7, Ekiti-6, Gombe-4, Bayelsa-4, Adamawa-4, Osun-4, Cross River-1, Yobe-1, Borno-1 and Zamfara-1.

