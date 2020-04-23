Nigeria records 28 deaths as coronavirus cases rise to 873

Ninety-one new confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in Nigeria, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 873.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The NCDC also announced that fatalities from coronavirus-related complications have increased to 28.

Of the 28 deaths, 15 were recorded in Lagos, three in Abuja, two each in Borno and Edo, one each in Katsina, Kano, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Ekiti and Delta

It tweeted, “91 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported: 74 in Lagos, five in Katsina, four in Ogun, two in Delta, two in Edo, one in Kwara, one in Oyo, one in FCT, and one in Adamawa.

“As of 11:25 pm on the 22nd April, there are 873 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 197; Deaths: 28.

“Breakdown of cases by state: Lagos-504, FCT-119, Kano-73, Ogun-24, Katsina-21, Osun-20, Oyo-17, Edo-17, Kwara-10, Kaduna- nine, Akwa Ibom- nine, Borno- nine, Bauchi- eight, Delta- six, Gombe- five, Ekiti- four, Ondo- three, Rivers- three, Jigawa- two, Enugu-two, Niger- two, Abia- two, Benue- one, Anambra- one, Sokoto- one and Adamawa- one.”